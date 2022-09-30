Zombie Run Oct. 1

Zombies will keep participants on the run, trying to survive as the third annual Zombie Run for Drug Prevention returns to the Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St., Oct. 1. Hosted by the UP! United Prevention Coalition the concept of the event is for runners to try to complete the course without being attacked by the zombies. There will be special prizes for the “survivors.” The agency seeking youth 12-17 to portray zombies, runners and organizations to provide Trunk or Treat following the run. The youth must attend a the Zombie Boot Camp starting at 7:30 a.m. in order to participate in the run which begins at 9 a.m. The boot camp includes a prevention message and zombie make-up and counts as a community service activity. Participants are asked to come dressed in tattered old clothes and receive a free T-shirt and donuts. Runners may pre-register online www.uplewiscounty.org. The cost is $25. Organizations are asked to provide giveaway items, candy, food or games along with organization information for the Trunk or Treat. The groups are also invited to dress in costume and decorate their area. Contact Cassie Forbus at cforbus mvpsny.org or call 315-376-2321 to sign up or for more information.