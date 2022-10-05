LOWVILLE — Under sunny skies, Zombies kept participants on the run, trying to survive as the third annual Zombie Run for Drug Prevention returned to the Lewis County Fairgrounds, Oct. 1.
Hosted by the UP! United Prevention Coalition the concept of the event is for runners to try to complete the course without being attacked by the zombies.
“It was an amazing community event, far exceeding our expectations, with 45 students zombie volunteers, 30 runners, and so many community members attending the afterparty Trunk or Treat,” said Cassie Robbins-Forbus on behalf of UP! Coalition.
Mrs. Forbus noted there were eight “survivors” who received special prizes for out running the zombies.
“That is a lot better than in the past,” she said of the surviving runners. “We also had about 45 youth zombie volunteers at 7 a.m. to chase the runners, so that is getting bigger and bigger each year too. I am humbled by the giving and generosity from all to make this yearly event just so great. The agencies coming together, the State Police Seatbelt Simulator, the activities and games, it was such a wonderful day for the people, and more importantly the youth.”
